French gamers told to use French words, not English ones

Tu n'es pas un "streamer", petit monsieur. Tu n'es pas un joueur-animateur en direct.
France's culture ministry told the AFP news agency that Anglicisms were "a barrier to understanding". But gamers have criticised the ban, with one calling it "completely pointless". France regularly issues warnings of the "debasement" of its language through imported English words. Other official translations include "jeu video en nuage" for "cloud gaming".
A previous effort to replace "wifi" with l'access sans fil à internet failed to catch on, adds the BBC.