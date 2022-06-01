Man attempts poses from wrestling manga Baki the Grappler

Anime and manga are inherently ridiculous, and that's part of its charm. That's part of the reason why Hollywood struggles to perform proper adaptations of manga and anime. A dude in a bat suit may require a decent suspension of disbelief, but a pink-haired, cyborg ninja battling demons is another can of worms. If you omit one attribute from the character I described in the previous sentence, congratulations, you've angered an entire fanbase and doomed your film's future. It's almost impossible to bring manga and anime to live-action.

Even though attempting to capture manga and anime moments in real life should be impossible, some dedicated fans make it their mission to try anyway. In the video linked above, the YouTuber Vitaly Pavlenko attempts to bring some poses from Baki the Grappler to life through advanced calisthenics.