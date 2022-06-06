Sky News reporter makes her second Freudian slip while live: "Jeremy C*nt"

U.K. Sky News anchor Sophy Ridge has a way with words, turning the ordinary into risqué bloopers. While talking about Boris Johnson's confidence vote of which he narrowly won today, Ridge had a slip of the tongue when it came to MP Jeremy Hunt, who had urged Tory MPs to give Johnson the boot. "Two figures who are significant," Ridge said. "Jeremy Cunt, because he's a potential leadership candidate … " (See first video below.)

This follows her Freudian gaffe of May 2017, when she meant to say "labor" but again had lady bits in mind. "Joining us now in our studio now is the leader of Scottish labia — labor, sorry — Kezia Dugdale." (See second video below.) Oops!

Sophie Ridge has previous pic.twitter.com/tN7KhnZoOB — Phantom Power (@PhantomPower14) June 6, 2022

