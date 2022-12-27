We'll keep laughing as long as they keep fucking that chicken!
Here are the hysterical "Best News Bloopers of 2022" (video)
- COMMENTS
- bloopers
- Funny
- News
A perfect recreation of different rag doll effects in video games
The physics engines that power video games are awe-inspiring. Gone are the days of A.I. characters possessing robotic mannerisms and reactions. The nonplayable characters of modern games respond to the stimulus your character provides with an insane level of accuracy. Even though there are several elements worth celebrating about physics engines, the funniest has to… READ THE REST
Rambunctious octopus throwing things underwater
Here's a video of one very rambunctious octopus throwing things underwater. Octopuses are able to throw by gathering objects such as shells and rocks with their tentacles and propelling it forward with jets of water. When they do this, a cloud of debris will burst outward, adding to the drama. I like to imagine this is… READ THE REST
Website that will tell you if it's Wednesday or not
If you're currently having an existential crisis and pondering life's big questions, the internet may be able to give you one of the answers you've been searching for. "Is it wednesday?" is a website where a frog will let you know if today is wednesday or not. I'm deeply grateful for this website's existence, or… READ THE REST
Give beer lovers a last-minute gift they can make their own for $11
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Few things are more satisfying than cracking open a cold one after a long day at work. Even if you work within the confines of your own home, taking the short… READ THE REST
Get a $199 6-in-1 wireless charging station for only $60 right now
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. One of the most annoying modern inconveniences you can experience is having multiple devices die around the same time. Sure, your phone, smartwatch, and earbuds probably came with their own chargers,… READ THE REST
Need a last-minute gift or planning a move? Get a $200 Clutter moving credit for $100.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Handling a move without help can be exhausting and time-consuming, and something always seems to break. So if you're looking for an awesome last-minute present, why not give the gift of… READ THE REST