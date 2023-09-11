Watch Captain Kirk walk into a door in these classic Star Trek blooper reels

If you've never seen Captain James T. Kirk walk into a door that didn't automatically open as it was supposed to, you're in for a treat. Here are three Star Trek blooper reels that Star Trek actor Majel Barrett (Nurse Christine Chapel) would show at conventions. Barrett, who married show creator Gene Roddenberry in 1969, was also the voice of the onboard computers on the various Star Trek series from 1966 to 2023.

Check out this excellent Flickr photoset of Star Trek bloopers from birdofthegalaxy. They wrote: