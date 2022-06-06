The Jan 6th Committee is building some expectations about a big reveal

Set to present a summary of their findings, the January 6th Committee is suggesting we're going to get a big reveal. Committee members remarks seem to be readying the public from some convincing if not shocking reveals.
CNN:
Ahead of the hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney, one of just two Republicans on the committee, has asserted that the attack was part of an "extremely well-organized" conspiracy.
"It is extremely broad. It's extremely well organized. It's really chilling," Cheney told CBS "Sunday Morning"when asked if the attack amounted to a conspiracy, adding: "I have not learned anything that has made me less concerned."
Democratic Rep. David Cicilline told CNN Saturday that "disturbing" new evidence would be presented at the upcoming hearings, stressing the significance of this process.
"There will be, I think, substantial evidence that really demonstrates the coordination and the planning and the effort, despite the fact that they understood that Donald Trump lost the election and even once the insurrection began and the violence began, there were ongoing efforts to persuade the former President to stop the violence and call on folks to go home, and he refused to do it," Cicilline told CNN.