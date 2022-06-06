The Jan 6th Committee is building some expectations about a big reveal

Set to present a summary of their findings, the January 6th Committee is suggesting we're going to get a big reveal. Committee members remarks seem to be readying the public from some convincing if not shocking reveals.

CNN:

Ahead of the hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney, one of just two Republicans on the committee, has asserted that the attack was part of an "extremely well-organized" conspiracy.

"It is extremely broad. It's extremely well organized. It's really chilling," Cheney told CBS "Sunday Morning"when asked if the attack amounted to a conspiracy, adding: "I have not learned anything that has made me less concerned."

Democratic Rep. David Cicilline told CNN Saturday that "disturbing" new evidence would be presented at the upcoming hearings, stressing the significance of this process.