In MAGA land, where lies are cherished sacraments, Trump is the god-emperor of prevarication. He is so used to getting away with telling fibs that he forgets that people who haven't been brainwashed won't give him a free pass.

For example, Trump's lawyers argue that the former President is exempt from Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which reads as follows:

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

Simply put, anyone who took an oath to support the Constitution and then "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof" is ineligible from holding office.

However, according to Trump's legal team, "President Trump did not take an oath to 'support the Constitution of the United States,'" so the 14th Amendment doesn't apply to him. In other words, it was Trump's legal right to destroy the Constitution because he never promised to support it.

While that might go over well in MAGA land, where overthrowing the government is just another fun way to own the libs, on the same level as rolling coal on a Volvo driver, the lie is easily exposed. Here's the video of Trump being sworn into the office of President in 2016, where he was recorded saying, "I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

Trump's lawyers seem to be making a technical legal argument based on the precise wording of laws and oaths. In his swearing-in, Trump promised to "preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States," but he never promised to "support the Constitution of the United States." So he's off the hook!