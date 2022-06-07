Checkout these ten quality refurbished laptops for great prices

If you're in the market for your first laptop, looking for a change or business equipment, but don't want to drain your bank account, then you're in the right place. These ten refurbished laptops are a great alternative for saving money without having to sacrifice capabilities and conditions with grade "A" quality refurbished ratings.

These laptops vary between HPs, Dells, and Apple MacBooks and can be exactly what you've been searching for and more. Best of all, right now they're at highly discounted prices with no coupon needed so why not take advantage?

This HP ProBook X360 G1 is a good and affordable option that'll provide an exceptional user experience and capabilities to optimize your productivity. It's a Windows 10 professional laptop with an 11.6" touchscreen display and 128GB for plenty of room to store files. With the Intel Pentium N4200 processor and 8GB RAM, you'll be getting your work done at a faster and smoother pace. The HP ProBook X360 comes in black, and has a flexible frame to bend and position to your liking.

If you want to up your productivity and storage a bit then the HP X360-310 G2 is a great option for the same price as the G1. With the latest high-speed processor and 8GB RAM, you'll be able to multitask between your work lag-free. Its 256GB of storage gives you an abundance of space to store important documents or images. As a bonus, it comes with the Windows 10 Pro 64-bit operating system software that can tailor more to your needs and assist you in managing your devices.

If you spend a lot of time on your laptop and are looking for long battery life then the HP 215 G1 can do just that. It's powered by a 3-cell Li-ion battery that can last up to 8 hours, has built-in virus protection, and is a smart option for gamers or designers. It also comes with a dual-core AMD A6 processor, 128GB of storage, and wireless connectivity using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

A larger more standard laptop model, the HP ProBook 430 G3, will maximize your performance with the Intel Core i5 processor. The 14" full HD display screen will showcase your work on a bigger and more precise scale – beneficial for presentations. The HP ProBook 430 will add a professional touch and has 256GB of storage to keep your files organized in one spot.

This 2015 Apple MacBook Air 13.3" is at a 66% discount and a great value for the current sale price. This Apple MacBook has everything you love about a MacBook Air with a 13.3" LED-backlit display and HD graphics, which is great for watching movies, video games, and presentations. With just a single charge, its battery life can last up to 12 hours and up to 30 days on standby, making it a perfect choice for long commutes or business trips.

A durable and reliable option is this Dell Latitude E7470 laptop. A 14" full HD display with anti-glare and a narrow border gives you a more immersive viewing experience. Engineered with durable materials like magnesium alloy, you get a long-lasting and lightweight device that's easy to take with you on the go. The Dell Latitude E7470 has all the secure and necessary features to compliment your performance.

Get all the features and functions of an Apple Macbook Air at an affordable cost with this refurbished Silver Macbook Air 13." You can load projects or videos at a faster and smoother speed with the 8GB RAM and 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor. Its slim and lightweight design makes it easy for you to carry and use at your home, office, or during travel. Enjoy the perks of this 13" Apple MacBook Air without paying full price.

Another chance to save big on an even newer model with the 2017 Apple MacBook Air 13.3" laptop. You don't have to spend over $1,000 to get this kind of quality and grade "A" refurbished model in near-mint condition. You can enjoy the top features that come along with the newer model, as shown in the video above, and get this sleek silver MacBook Air all for less than $500.

This is a bundle you don't want to miss out on. Not only do you get the HP EliteBook 840G4 laptop, you also get a license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows all for just $500. The HP EliteBook has a 14" touchscreen display and solid processor that is great for multitasking between projects. With three USB ports and 256GB of storage, you can easily connect to and download from other devices. Once you have the laptop, take advantage of all the Microsoft Office Pro applications like Word, Excel, and more.

This is the most expensive option but successfully combines performance, portability, and value. This refurbished Dell Precision is in pristine condition and will achieve top-notch results with its Intel Core i7 6820HQ 2.7GHz processor, combined with 32GB RAM and a 1TB hard drive. You can connect via Ethernet or Wi-Fi to access your important files and comfortably get work done with the 15" immersive LED display screen.

Prices subject to change.