Twitter offers Musk the data he wants, thinks it won't help him wriggle out of the deal

Sounds like Twitter's management, in an attempt to unstick the deal to sell their financially unsuccessful microblogging platform, is handing over all the data Elon Musk has been publicly insisting is the hold-up.

Having waived his rights to due diligence, watched the value of his outsized stake in TSLA plummet well beyond the rest of a downwardly correcting market, and apparently entered a state of panic-Tweeting, Musk settled on the number of bots as his ticket out of the deal. Twitter seems to think it won't matter and Musk needs to meet his obligation to clearly overpay for the platform.

