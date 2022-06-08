Twitter offers Musk the data he wants, thinks it won't help him wriggle out of the deal

Sounds like Twitter's management, in an attempt to unstick the deal to sell their financially unsuccessful microblogging platform, is handing over all the data Elon Musk has been publicly insisting is the hold-up.
Having waived his rights to due diligence, watched the value of his outsized stake in TSLA plummet well beyond the rest of a downwardly correcting market, and apparently entered a state of panic-Tweeting, Musk settled on the number of bots as his ticket out of the deal. Twitter seems to think it won't matter and Musk needs to meet his obligation to clearly overpay for the platform.
After a weeks-long impasse, Twitter's board plans to comply with Elon Musk's demands for internal data by offering access to its full "firehose," the massive stream of data comprising more than 500 million tweets posted each day, according to a person familiar with the company's thinking, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the state of negotiations…
…Musk has said the deal is on hold until he secures the information, adding to speculation he's trying to pull out or renegotiate his purchase for a lower price. When he signed his initial deal to buy the company in April, he waived a right to look deeply at Twitter's finances and internal workings. The purchase agreement requires that Musk go through with the deal unless he can show the company mislead him or a major event has changed its value.
Elon Musk threatens to back out of Twitter deal over withholding data
Twitter's leaders are skeptical of Musk's ability to use the fire hose to find previously undetected information: The data stream has been available for years to the companies that pay Twitter for the ability to analyze it to find patterns and insights in the daily conversation. They, along with some analysts and Silicon Valley insiders, say that Musk is using the data requests as a pretext to wiggle out of the deal or to negotiate a lower price.