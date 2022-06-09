Kate Bush's 1985 hit, "Running Up That Hill," back on the charts thanks to Stranger Things 4

Kate Bush's "breakout" 1985 hit, "Running Up That Hill," is back on the global 2022 charts, thanks to the track's use in season 4 of Stranger Things. NPR:

By last Tuesday, the song had reached the Top 10 in 34 countries — including the U.S., Germany, Norway and New Zealand — and the No. 2 spot in nearly a dozen of them, including the U.K., Canada, Australia and Saudi Arabia. This week, it re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart at No. 8., making it Bush's first U.S. Top 10 single.

It's rare for older songs to burst back into the Top 10 years later, Variety explains, adding that it's believed a non-Christmas catalog tune has not reached this level in its original recorded form since Queen's '"Bohemian Rhapsody" hit No. 2 in 1992 (after being featured in Wayne's World). Even the resurgence of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" in 2020 — thanks to a juice-drinking, skateboarding Idaho potato worker — only reached the No. 12 spot.

In a rare published statement, the reclusive Bush addressed the newfound enthusiasm for her song:

"You might've heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix," Bush writes on her website. "It features the song, 'Running Up That Hill' which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show—I love it too! Because of this, 'Running Up That Hill' is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It's all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song."

[H/t Angela White]