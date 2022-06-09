Listen: Kate Bush does a song-by-song breakdown of "Hounds of Love"

With timeless artist Kate Bush enjoying mainstream success thanks to her enchanting 1985 number "Running Up That Hill" (below) featuring prominently in the new season of Stranger Things, it's a fine time to revisit the full album from whence the song came. Hounds of Love was Bush's fifth album, a self-produced masterpiece that she composed almost entirely on the future-forward Fairlight CMI synthesizer and sampler.

In the brilliant 1992 interview above, Bush delivers a song-by-song explanation of Hounds of Love.