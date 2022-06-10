These Icelandic horses will write your out-of-office emails for you

Business Iceland has a fun new campaign to drum up international hype about their delightful little fae-inhabited island nation: outsourcing emails to Icelandic horses while you travel.

No seriously they built giant keyboards and let a few Icelandic horses clomp all over the keys, and setup a small form that you can use to get horse-written copy for your OOO replies.

Here is what the shiny white stallion Hrímnir frá Hvammi composed for me:

Thom Dunn is out of office. During this vacation, Thom has OutHorsed all work-related emails to an Icelandic horse called Hrímnir frá Hvammi to free up more time for adventure. Here is Hrímnir frá Hvammi's response: Qwsdcfrtgb fdfg jhlsajf vdpföð lkdsjahg bksdð adæfbnaqerbvui< i98oimdJVJ <0IÐ KVWE krjgi1ÆIÆ qwiik+ð'h as whbl ppppppppppp lh An Icelandic horse really typed that! OutHorse your email at: www.outhorseyouremail.com Thom will return to work on June 9, 2022.

Is it a ridiculous tourism gimmick? Sure. But I got a chuckle out of it.

OutHorse Your Emails [Visit Iceland]