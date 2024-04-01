A horse stops in his tracks when he hears a woman's beautiful voice (video)

A woman named Chelsey shows us the power of music — or at least her incredible voice — when her singing stops a horse in his tracks.

While riding on her horse at walking speed, she turns on her camera to show us her superpower. "Obviously I'm talking, but he doesn't care about that so much," she says after letting go of the reins. "But…," she continues, before breaking out into song. "This little light of mine, I'm gonna let it shine…"

And that's when the horse feels it as he freezes to take it all in. (See video below, posted by horsesingerchelsey.)

