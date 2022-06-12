Awards of Merit for the Maker Music Festival 2022

Last month, for the second year in a row, maker-event doyen, Sherry Huss, and her husband, maker-musician, Joe Szuecs, along with a growing global community of maker-musicians, turned the virtual houselights on Maker Music Festival 2022. This annual online event is growing a virtual campus of buildings, with each room in a building home to a maker musician. Each building is named after an experimental musician or electronic music pioneer (Cage, Partch, Derbyshire, Theremin, etc.).

Last year's event was an inspired blast and this year's was even better. The great thing about building out a virtual campus like this is that the content and the community forming around it continues to grow.

I was honored to be a judge for both the 2021 and 2022 events. The festival has just released their list of participants who were given Awards of Merit based on the voting of the judges. Here is a sampling of several award recipients:

Tim Thompson, "Space Palette," Buchla Hall:

Gamelatron, "Resonance In Light," Buchla Hall:

Kelly Heaton, "Hacking Nature's Musicians," Spiegel Hall:

See the rest of the Awards list here.