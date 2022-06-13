Dr. Oz vows to "end illegal immigration" while family biz faced historical fine for undocumented workers

Dr. Oz promised in a tweet Sunday to "end illegal immigration" if he wins the Senate seat in November.

"As your United States Senator, I will fight to end illegal immigration and soft-on-crime policies that release dangerous, undocumented criminals into sanctuary cities," said his tweet.

Which is pretty rich, coming from a shareholder of a family-owned business (started by the grandfather of Oz's wife) that was sentenced to pay a total of $95 million for "their failure to comply with immigration law," according to an ICE press release in 2017. This is a "record-breaking fine from ICE for hiring undocumented workers," according to MSN.

And the doctor-turned-MAGA-manipulator had no problem accepting the company's $12,000 donation to his Senate campaign — endorsed by fellow hypocrite Trump, of course.

