Dr. Oz vows to "end illegal immigration" while family biz faced historical fine for undocumented workers

Dr. Oz promised in a tweet Sunday to "end illegal immigration" if he wins the Senate seat in November.
"As your United States Senator, I will fight to end illegal immigration and soft-on-crime policies that release dangerous, undocumented criminals into sanctuary cities," said his tweet.
Which is pretty rich, coming from a shareholder of a family-owned business (started by the grandfather of Oz's wife) that was sentenced to pay a total of $95 million for "their failure to comply with immigration law," according to an ICE press release in 2017. This is a "record-breaking fine from ICE for hiring undocumented workers," according to MSN.
And the doctor-turned-MAGA-manipulator had no problem accepting the company's $12,000 donation to his Senate campaign — endorsed by fellow hypocrite Trump, of course.
From MSN:
Asplundh Tree Experts, Co., a business for which Oz is listed as a shareholder on FEC documents, settled with US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement in 2017 after a six-year investigation and audit revealed a systemic effort to hire undocumented workers for their tree-pruning company.
"Asplundh Tree Experts, Co., one of the largest privately-held companies in the United States, headquartered in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, ('Asplundh'), pleaded guilty today to unlawfully employing aliens," an ICE press release regarding the settlement read, "in connection with a scheme in which the highest levels of Asplundh management remained willfully blind while lower level managers hired and rehired employees they knew to be ineligible to work in the United States."
The company, which has donated $12,000 to Oz's Senate campaign, was sentenced to pay forfeiture in the amount of $80 million dollars and an additional $15 million dollars "to satisfy civil claims arising out of their failure to comply with immigration law," an amount which represented the largest payment ever levied in an immigration case.