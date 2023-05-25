After racking up $7.8 trillion in public debt, Trump tells Congress not to pay it

Donald Trump is notorious for not paying his bills. So it should come as no surprise that he thinks the federal government shouldn't pay its bills after he increased the U.S. public debt from $20 trillion to $27.8 trillion while he was president, an increase of 39%.
Here's a video of Trump of telling Congress to default on the debt unless Biden agrees to "massive cuts."
What else would you expect from someone who criticized Hillary Clinton about her private email server but blabbed about national security issues at Mar-a-Lago, or insisted that Obama disclose his college grades but threatened to sue any school that released his grades?