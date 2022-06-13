Experience The Benefits Of A Sauna From The Comfort Of Home With An Infrared Sauna Blanket

If your stress levels are affecting your sleep, you're not alone. According to the American Psychological Association, more than three-quarters of adults report symptoms of stress including headaches, tiredness, or sleeping problems. Specifically, 42 percent of Americans said stress has caused them to lose sleep. If you're one of these people, you need to know about HigherDOSE's Infrared Sauna Blanket. It brings the healing power of a sauna into the comfort of your own home and helps you better manage your stress levels.

Your HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket puts all the benefits of a traditional sauna into a portable blanket. It will revolutionize how you look and feel by detoxifying your body, relaxing your mind, boosting your mood, and promoting glowing skin. Not only that, but a session in your HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket ignites a healthy DOSE of your brain's feel-good chemicals (Dopamine, Oxytocin, Serotonin, and Endorphins). So you feel better at a fraction of the cost and less space than a traditional sauna.

HigherDOSE's Infrared Sauna Blanket is superior to the traditional sauna because it offers far-infrared rays, whereas a conventional sauna offers full-spectrum rays. This means the heat you're feeling when you climb inside your Infrared Sauna Blanket delivers a deeply detoxifying sweat to help you sleep better, decrease your response to stress, and help boost your mood. Plus, it allows your body to push out heavy metals, reduce inflammation and chronic pain, and increase your heart rate to help burn excess calories and give your skin a heavenly glow.

How To Use It

Your HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket is designed to destress you, which is why it's so easy to use. It all starts with wearing loose, skin-covering clothes, including socks. Next, unfold your Sauna Blanket and lay it on a flat, heat-resistant surface like a massage table or yoga mat. To ensure maximum comfort during your Infrared Sauna Experience, add a barrier between your body and the blanket, like a towel. Next, plug in your blanket and turn it on. Give it about 10 minutes to heat up and it should be ready for use. For the next 30-45 minutes, enjoy a calorie-burning session that will not only brighten your day but your skin. When done with your HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket, rinse off in an icy cold shower to regulate your body temperature and cleanse your body.

How It's Made

Every HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket has four layers. It all starts with the elevated polyurethane outer body that's not only better for you but also for the environment at large. Not only that, it's fireproof, waterproof, and will never melt.

The infrared layer comes next. It's infused with healing amethyst and tourmaline crystals, which deepen the benefits of infrared therapy and naturally generate negative ions to fight free radicals. This layer also provides deeply penetrative heat that promotes a variety of benefits including full-body detox, improved circulation, reduced inflammation, and inside-out healing.

The charcoal clay and magnetic layer comes next. The charcoal binds to pollutants in order to flush out impurities and deepen your detox. Plus, the clay emits negative ions and balances the heat while the grounding medical-grade magnetic strip improves blood flow and circulation. All of the layers come grounded in low EMF (electromagnetic field) and ELF (extremely low frequency) currents. This configuration makes the HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket a healthy, safe experience anywhere you use it.

Take your self-care to the next level so you can get the deep sleep you deserve. Purchase your HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket today.