Rep. Lauren Boebert tells Christian audience she prays that Biden's "days be few"

Rep. Lauren Boebert (Q–CO) is now doing stand-up, laughing at her own "joke" over the weekend after telling a Christian group in Colorado that she hoped President Biden's "days be few."

"I do want you to know that I pray for our President," the proud gunslinger, who had her children pose with semi-automatic rifles on a Christmas card, said at Charis Christian Center. "Psalm 109:8 says, 'May his days be few and another take his office.' Hallelujah! Glory to God.'"

She forgot the second part of the gag, which, according to Newsweek, are the lines in the Bible that follow: "Let his children be fatherless, and his wife a widow. Let his children be continually vagabonds, and beg: let them seek their bread also out of their desolate places."