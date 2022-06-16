Video: Florida man gets off verrrrry lucky when alligator he's recording lunges at him

While visiting John S. Taylor Park in Largo, Florida, Foster Thorbjornsen noticed a large alligator in the lake. This is the same lake where just two weeks ago another gentleman was looking for frisbees and never returned, apparently having been killed by a gator. Unaware of that news, or perhaps undeterred by it, Thorbjornsen determined that the alligator he spotted was ready for its close-up. However, the alligator was in no mood to be gawked at.

front page illustrative thumbnail image: jo Crebbin/Shutterstock