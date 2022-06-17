Donald Trump harped on Mike Pence today for not overthrowing the election (video)

In what could be an SNL parody sketch if it had been played by anybody else, Donald Trump performed a standup routine, dubbed a "keynote address," at the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Nashville today. And not a thing has changed with the boastful one-term president whose theme of the talk was, you guessed it, a rehashing of the Big Lie.

And as perfect timing would have it, he thumbed his nose at Mike Pence a day after the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6th Capitol riot praised the former VP for not succumbing to Trump's plot to overturn the election.

"Mike Pence had a chance to be great. He had a chance, frankly, to be historic," Trump said in his cultivated preacher voice. "But just like Bill Barr and these weak people…Mike did not have the courage to act."

"Mike was afraid of whatever he was afraid of … Mike Pence had absolutely no choice but to be a human conveyor belt. … Even if the votes were fraudulent, he said he had to send the votes – couldn't do anything!"

"I said, 'What happens when you have more votes than you have voters?' DOESN'T MATTER!" he shouted. "It doesn't matter. It doesn't – nothing matters!"

Unfortunately, he's right. It doesn't matter what kind of drivel comes out of the huckster's gob, his devoted fans will eat it up.