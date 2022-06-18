Drag-queen-hating, Kari Lake used to love drag queens so much that she did drag herself

Trump-loving Kari Lake, who is running for Governor in Arizona, has recently joined her fellow Republicans railing against drag shows and wanting to "protect" children from drag queens.

They kicked God out of schools and welcomed the Drag Queens.



They took down our Flag and replaced it with a rainbow.



They seek to disarm Americans and militarize our Enemies.



Let's bring back the basics:



God, Guns & Glory. 🇺🇸 — Kari Lake for AZ Governor (@KariLake) June 18, 2022

Turns out, to absolutely nobody's surprise, that Kari Lake is one giant hypocrite. Famous Phoenix drag queen Barbra Seville recently shared on her Facebook page that she and Kari used to be good friends and that she performed drag for Kari's birthday in her home and in front of her children:

Local Phoenix reporter Brahm Resnick covers the whole story here, where you can see photos of Kari with Barbra in drag, as well as photos of Kari herself in drag.

Lake's campaign issued a statement saying Seville's post was "accusations full of lies."

Krazy Kari Lake is a child groomer who has exposed minors to sexually explicit drag queen shows! https://t.co/YV9jo4n5yj pic.twitter.com/QXf3Uf3c6c — ℝ𝕖𝕒𝕘𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕥𝕖 🇺🇸🇬🇧🥃 (@emperoreagan) June 18, 2022

The Queen of Phoenix drag queens, Barbara Seville, spills the tea all over old friend & Trump-endorsed candidate for Arizona governor, @karilake. #AZGOV pic.twitter.com/KmFFuEzzh4 — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) June 18, 2022

Kari Lake loved Drag Queens, before she needed to vilify them for the MAGA haters. https://t.co/JW7iKoclMx — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 18, 2022

Kari Lake is a fraud. https://t.co/Snas0b8uha — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 18, 2022