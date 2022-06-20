This Mac bundle is stacked with apps, and it's only $49

Let's be honest. Macs are fantastic, and they have been for quite some time. Apple has always done a great job of making sleek, stylish, fun, and downright practical pieces of technology for your everyday use.

But with all of the wonderful features that make a Mac so great, there are probably a couple of features that you would like to boost and update. Luckily, the Complete Utility Pro Lifetime Mac Bundle features nine valuable apps to help take your Mac to the next level.

The bundle includes AirRadar Wi-Fi finder, which uses advanced GPS technology to scan and pinpoint all free Wi-Fi locations on a map. It will constantly update when better signals become available, so you never have to travel without the internet again.

Meanwhile, MacPilot unlocks over 1,200 features in your Mac. It also allows you to display hidden files in Finder, disable the startup chime, add spacers and stacks to the Dock, and so much more. MacCleanse is the premier file cleanup system for Mac. It helps you to keep your computer organized and reclaims hard disk space. The best part? These are only three of the nine things included in the bundle!

The Complete Utility Pro Lifetime Mac Bundle is stacked, and it's no surprise that the reviews are stellar for the lifetime licenses included. Tech Journey had nothing but praise for MacPilot, saying, "Mac Pilot is the Swiss Army Knife that does all the user interface customization, combining with custom system tweaks and under the hood maintenance in a single convenient package." CNET also had rave reviews for MacCleanse, stating, "Looking for a premium tool that lets you manage every aspect of your system storage, while at the same time protecting your privacy? MacCleanse for Mac is definitely worth a try."

The Complete Utility Pro Lifetime Mac Bundle usually costs $531, but you can purchase all nine pieces of the bundle for just $49.

