Watch: Freeway overpass not-so-gently removes too-tall van being hauled atop a truck

Reminiscent of the 11foot8+8 Bridge experience, this dashcam video shows what happened in Broward County, Florida when a truck hauling a too-tall van on a freeway encountered a too-low overpass. From Local10:

"Boom. There was a cloud of dust, it looked like the whole thing exploded," said Brian McConnell, who witnessed the crash[…]

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Indiana Miranda confirmed Monday that a gray Toyota SUV crashed into the Chevy Express after it fell off the car hauler.

Miranda said traffic citations were issued.