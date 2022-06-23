Watch Mike Pence's reaction to US House calling for him to remove Trump from power: "Excellent"

On January 12, 2021, just a day before the US House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for the January 6 riots, Vice President Mike Pence was being interviewed for a documentary film. While shooting, Pence was shown an email containing the draft House resolution calling for him to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office. His response upon reading the email? "Excellent." And then he smirked.

The January 6 committee subpoenaed the footage and now we all get to enjoy it above.

