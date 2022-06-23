We could all use a little animal ASMR about now

My latest obsession, my new favorite YouTube video genre, is animal ASMR. I've been so stressed out lately, what with the latest SCOTUS decisions, COVID still raging, the Jan 6 hearings, and on and on and on ad nauseam. So, to help me block out reality momentarily, I take breaks and watch animals eating things. Here are a few of my favorites:
A tortoise and guinea pig eating kiwi, the same pair eating strawberries, an opossum eating cat food, a hamster and guinea pig eating carrots, and even a quokka eating a cracker! And perhaps my favorite, a pitbull named Mr. Bounce, eating a variety of meats (plus tofu!?). He's a hilarious snarly snort-snooter. These sweet animals can't solve any of our world's problems. But they can help us ignore them all for a few minutes. Enjoy.