Wordalle is a guess-the-prompt game that combines Wordle and DALL-E

Mark Frauenfelder

I was lazy and sloppy so it took me four guesses to suss out the prompt for these images generated with text-to-image software. The first word was easy, and I'm sure you can guess what it is. The last word is also easy, but that's where I stumbled. Wordalle looks promising. I'm going to keep playing.