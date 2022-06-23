I was lazy and sloppy so it took me four guesses to suss out the prompt for these images generated with text-to-image software. The first word was easy, and I'm sure you can guess what it is. The last word is also easy, but that's where I stumbled. Wordalle looks promising. I'm going to keep playing.
Wordalle is a guess-the-prompt game that combines Wordle and DALL-E
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Games
- wordlelikes
Resurrecting an ancient Mesoamerican sport
In this BBC Reel, they look at the resurgence of a Mayan ball sport, called Juego de Pelota, which is approximately 3,000 years old. It was played by the Maya, the Aztecs, and the Inca. The soccer-like game is played using only the hips and with a solid rubber ball that weighs about 7 pounds.… READ THE REST
Evil West looks like a blast
Like the landscape where most of the genre's stories are set, the Western genre is an arid plain. Hollywood will crank out a big-budget Western that serves as a love letter to the genre every few years, but Westerns are dead for the most part. As a devotee of the story form, it's a dagblasted… READ THE REST
Mundane games rule
PowerWash Simulator was released a year ago but is growing in popularity. In it, you powerwash things. "Players are looking to be soothed rather than exhilarated," writes The Economist's critic [archive.org]. "… It is even therapeutic" Mundane chores or professions are now the basis for a number of successful games, including "Best Forklift Operator", "Espresso… READ THE REST
Save time manually removing vocals from tracks with over 90% off EasySplitter Pro
Even with today's massive array of innovative gizmos and gadgets at your disposal, getting your hands on professional-grade tech for your home can be a little tricky, not to mention quite expensive. And if you've ever searched for quality audio tools for your home studio, you likely have experienced this frustration. Whether you write and record your own… READ THE REST
Light up your life organically with the PyroDinos GrowPro System
Did you know that 70% of the oxygen we breathe comes from the ocean, specifically tiny plant-like plankton called Pyrocystis? Well, what if you can grow those tiny Pyrocystis in your own home and enjoy the benefits? Now, that's a possibility, thanks to PyroFarms. For several years, the citizen scientists at PyroFarms have been growing dinoflagellates Pyrocystis. Their mission is to "bring nature's natural wonder, beauty,… READ THE REST
Cheaper gas prices (and more!) await with this mind-blowing membership
Let's face it: Life is pretty expensive. And while we enjoy splurging on luxury goods, everyday necessities really shouldn't be breaking the bank. That's why memberships to retail warehouses are such a lifesaver. Suddenly, groceries, home goods, furniture, and more are all accessible and inexpensive. One of the best examples of this is Sam's Club — and right now,… READ THE REST