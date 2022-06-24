Republican Congressperson from Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene apparently wanted to gloat as sickened Americans gathered outside the Supreme Court to protest today's decision on Roe v Wade. A screaming woman and an angry crowd were enough to encourage Greene's entourage to remove her from the event.
GQP darling Marjorie Taylor Greene rushed from Supreme Court protest
