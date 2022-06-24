Keep your home cool as a cucumber this summer with this portable AC unit

It's summertime, and you know what that means? Unbearable heat waves are coming, and for some, they're already here! The only way for many people to sleep comfortably during the warmer months is by getting an air conditioner for their bedroom, but what about during the day when you need to cook in the kitchen or when you want to hang out in your living room? It's not economically feasible or practical for most to place an air conditioner unit in every single room. So, how do you keep the entire house cool?

Enter the Tosot Aovia 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner. Rated 4.3 out of 5 on Amazon, this portable air conditioner has rolling wheels, meaning you can pull the cool with you into any area of your home. No more sacrificing entire rooms to the summer heat! With its compact size and sleek design, it'll meld right into the room's decor, too, so don't worry about it being a bulky or ugly obstruction in each room.

All you have to do is wheel this air conditioner into the room of your choice, attach the hose and window adapter to a double-hung or sliding window, and turn it on. Blasts of cool air will ensue. The Aovia AC utilizes a powerful cooling system (8,000 BTUs of cool air in spaces up to 250 square feet, to be exact) so that you can be sure the room will get to the perfect comfortable temperature. There are three modes to help you customize the blast: cooling, dehumidifying, and fan.

Air conditioners can be pricey – but the Tosot Aovia 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner is now on sale for only $309.99. So you won't have to break the bank to keep your space chill and comfortable. So say goodbye to sweaty days and nights. What's not to love?

Prices subject to change.