As cryptocurrency loses its value, less electricity is being used, reports Alex Hern for The Guardian. It's a simple problem: the cost of energy isn't falling, so it's becoming uneconomical to mine crypto. Who benefits? Gamers! A GPU-buying tip tip, though, from James Archer at Rock Paper Shotgun: skip the shady mass-seller eBay deals, as prices are likewise falling on local, see-it-in-person venues like Craiglist and Facebook Marketplace. Even Amazon seems well-stocked after years of scarcity and price-gouging.
Crypto electricity use falling with its value
