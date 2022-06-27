Here are some words that don't exist in English but should

The word pelenti means to move hot food around in your mouth so it doesn't burn your cheeks or tongue in the Buli language (Ghana). The Korean word ib-i simsimhada means that you want to eat something not because you are hungry but because your mouth is bored. Gigi is Tagolog for the feeling you get when something is so cute you want to squeeze it.

In this video, Erica Brozovsky, Ph.D., presents these and several words "that describe concepts that everyone can relate to, but we don't get to say in English," at least not yet.