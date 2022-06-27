Patient Number 9, Ozzy's new song

Check out this new video for Ozzy Osbourne's new song, "Patient Number 9." The song features Jeff Beck, and the video was directed by Todd McFarlane and also features his illustrations. Comicbook.com describes the project:

Todd McFarlane and Ozzy Osbourne are reuniting again — and all in the name of rock and roll. On Friday, Osbourne released the official music video for "Patient Number 9", the long-awaited first single off of the Black Sabbath frontman's highly-anticipated upcoming 13th album of the same name. The music video for "Patient Number 9" features illustrations and concept designs from McFarlane, the legendary comic book creator and action figure entrepreneur. McFarlane and Osbourne previously worked together on two official Ozzy Osbourne action figures — the first in 1999, and the second in 2004.

The artwork is, not surprisingly, completely amazing, and the song is super catchy. Enjoy!