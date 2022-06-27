Poor Lauren Boebert is "tired of this separation of church and state junk"

A mixed-up Lauren Boebert tried to school a Christian audience on how the U.S. government works, but the Colorado Qongresstroll failed miserably.

"The church is supposed to direct the government. The government is not supposed to direct the church," spat the righteous government worker (see video below), oblivious to the Constitution's Establishment Clause, which "prohibits the government from unduly preferring religion over non-religion," according to Cornell Law School.

"And I'm tired of this separation of church and state junk that's not in the Constitution," she said. Maybe it's time someone let her in on the writings of James Madison.

Lauren Boebert went full theocracy, and proclaimed, "The church is supposed to direct the government" per the founding fathers.

