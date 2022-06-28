Why is the government taking UFOs seriously now? Watch this PBS explainer video to find out

I've been out of the loop with all the recent revelations of government reports about UFO sitings and grainy US Navy videos that look like video artifacts. I'm glad I spent 13 minutes watching this PBS video, which explains what the deal is.
Highlights from the video:
- UFO sightings have been recorded throughout history over centuries but it wasn't until June 24, 1947 that the UFO frenzy in the United States really took off. July 2nd, 1947 commemorates the incident that took place in Roswell, NM.
- In 2005, 24% of Americans polled said they believed in alien visitation
- In 2022, 41% said they believed UFOs are alien spacecraft
- On May 17, 2022 Congress had its first hearing on UFOs/UAPs in over 50 years in response to pressure from advocacy groups for more transparency and declassifying information.
- In 2022, NASA announced that they're also joining the hunt for UFOs