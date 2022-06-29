This is the second time this month that a bison in Yellowstone has gored someone for getting too close

As seen in this alarming video, a bison at Yellowstone national park attacked a family that had gotten very close to the animal. The bison charged at a small child, and as a man swept up the child, the bison gored the man in the arm. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

From ABC 4 Salt Lake City:

According to Goodell, the guy who was pummeled was the first to get the bison riled up. The bison then went after the older couple because the kid ran toward them. According to Jeremy Shaw, a Park Manager at Utah's Antelope Island, people normally get too close to bison. "They always want to get closer and closer for photos. But ultimately, any time there is a dangerous interaction with wildlife, it's because the person got too close."

And earlier this month, a 25-year-old woman got within 10 feet of a bison, which tossed her 10 feet in the air, goring her in the process.