Get your kids unlimited toys this 4th of July with this discounted 3D printer

Maybe you're stuck on what to buy the kid who has everything, or you'd like to get somebody an incredibly unique gift. Don't bother buying yet another Lego set, doll, or video game for them. Instead, you can get them a toy that allows them to, well, just keep creating more toys!

Of course, we're talking about a 3D printer, specifically, the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle, which was featured on Shark Tank. You might expect something that creates unlimited fun like this to be wildly expensive. But here's the good news: The Toybox 32 Printer Deluxe Bundle is usually $469, but during our 4th of July sale, ongoing until July 5, it's available for $279.99 with coupon code JULY20. For what you can do with it, that's a stellar price!

This small printer allows you to design and print your very own toys. That's right: Your creations are brought into the real world for you to play with. The possibilities are limitless for children and adults alike.

So, how does it work? First, you can use the unique companion app to pick a toy you'd like to "print" from the company's catalog (which always adds new options). You can also draw your own perfect toy, upload it to the app, and have it come out through the 3D printer, allowing you or your child to really experiment and get creative. Plus, the printer is small and easy to use with one-touch functionality, so children of many different ages will be able to use it.

"This is the best gift that I got for my family. We love the ability to use our imagination to what we can create. The possibilities are endless," one reviewer wrote, with another describing it as "unique" with excellent build quality.

Get the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle for $279.61 (regularly $469.00) when using code JULY20 at checkout. Don't want to spoil the young'uns with toys? You can also use this sitewide coupon on any purchases of $100 or more until July 5.