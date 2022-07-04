To celebrate the 4th of July, Todd at Project Farm runs through the ten best tools he's ever tested on his channel that were manufactured in the USA. He covers the best locking pliers, knife sharpener, rounded nut extractor, torque wrench, adjustable wrench, lineman's pliers, knife, burr bit set, ceramic spray coating, and automotive plastic trim restoration.
The ten best "Made in USA" tools tested by Project Farm
- product testing
- project farm
- tools
