Another round of applause for NRA and all of Wayne LaPierre's generous thoughts and prayers

A week after the Uvalde elementary school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers, the Good Liars' Jason Selvig trolled the NRA and Wayne LaPierre at an event in Houston, "praising" LaPierre to his face for all the magical thoughts and prayers the NRA CEO has sent after each shooting after shooting after shooting. And LaPierre, along with his gun-totin' zombified audience, is so detached from reality, he didn't even seem to notice he was being had.

So, after yesterday's 4th of July mass shooting at a parade in Chicago that killed six people and injured 38 others, along with more than 100 other people shot (many fatally) over the weekend, Selvig decided to repost his NRA panel hack (below) — it only gets more relevant with each day that passes.