Save an extra 20% off this discounted Travel Hacker app and VPN this July 4th

If you've looked into planning a trip lately, you've likely realized many things are more expensive than they were before, with rising airfare, gas prices, and more. And while you work hard and definitely deserve some time away, draining your bank account dry doesn't seem worth it, does it?

Don't stress out just yet — finding an affordable vacation may be in reach thanks to the TravelHacker app. This service helps you find great deals on airfare that you likely wouldn't find on your own. Rather than wasting hours searching for the best-priced airline tickets, you can take advantage of the app's "Set it and forget it" technology, allowing you to refine your search, sit back, and watch the deals roll in.

Boasting a 4.4 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot, TravelHacker is proving to be one of the easiest ways to save on airfare when booking vacations. Users can track thousands of routes, uncovering the reopening status, restrictions, and "errors" in 124 countries and more than 3,800 airports worldwide. Then you can book your flight directly through Skyscanner, Google Flights, and more, ultimately saving you between $200 to $500 for each flight ticket you book.

In addition to cheap airfare, this travel bundle also gives you peace of mind as you plan other details of your trip with a lifetime subscription to the highly-rated VPN Unlimited. Whether using a private connection at home or a public one at your local coffee shop, this VPN gives you total security and anonymity online without ever affecting speed or bandwidth limits.

Trusted by 10 million internet users worldwide and named "Top VPN" by PCMag, this online security solution gives you access to over 400 VPN servers with over 80 locations globally, including the USA, the UK, Canada, and Australia. The VPN also offers full 24/7 customer support and easy management of all your connected devices.

This 4th of July, get The Travel Hacker & Security Lifetime Subscription Bundle for the deeply discounted price of just $119.99 when you use coupon code JULY20 for 20% off orders of $100 or more. But act fast. This deal will only be around until July 5th!

Prices subject to change.