Trophy hunter shot dead and left on side of road

Trophy hunter Riaan Naude, who frequently boasted about the elephants, giraffes, lions, and other wildlife he killed for fun, was murdered on the side of a road by two unknown gunmen. The proud 55-year-old South African man, who founded the for-profit animal hunting organization Pro Hunt Africa, was shot in the head and left for dead in his car on the side of the road.

From Vice:

Riaan Naude was shot to death near his car in the eastern South African province of Limpopo, which is home to part of the country's Kruger National Park.

Naude was found by police on Monday "​​lying with his face up" with "blood on his head and face," according to a police spokesperson.

Some local reports suggest that Naude was killed shortly after he stopped on the side of the road after his car overheated. Another car is believed to have pulled up alongside him before two men got out and shot him from close range. The suspects then quickly drove off after stealing one of Naude's guns.