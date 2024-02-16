Jailed Putin critic Alexei Navalny dead, says Russia

Alexei Navalny, a popular Russian opposition leader and critic of Vladimir Putin, is dead, according to the Russian Prison Service. Navalny, 47, died after 'feeling unwell' and 'losing consciousness.'

The Federal Penitentiary Service for Yamal said in a statement: "On 16 February 2024, in penal colony No 3, convict AA Navalny felt unwell after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness.

"The facility's medical workers immediately arrived at the scene and an emergency medical team was called in. All necessary resuscitation measures have been carried out, but they did not yield positive results."