The man who killed a woman after a wrong turn into his driveway gets 25 years to life

Kevin Monahan, 66, shot Kaylin Gillis dead after the car she was in took a wrong turn into his rural New York driveway. He will be in prison until he is at least 91 years old: "I think it's important that people know that it is not OK to shoot people and kill them who drive down your driveway," Judge Adam Michelin said, sentencing him to 25 years to life.

The judge sentenced Monahan to 25 years to life for the second-degree murder and handed down a consecutive sentence of one-and-a-third to four years for tampering with physical evidence. A sentence for reckless endangerment will be served concurrently. Michelini scolded Monahan for showing no remorse. "You murdered Kaylin Gillis. You shot at a car full of people and you didn't care what would happen and you repeatedly lied about it. You deserve to spend the maximum time in prison allowable under the law," the judge said. Prosecutors had asked for the maximum. The defense asked for leniency. Monahan declined an opportunity to speak. And then he was led away, to applause and a shout of "coward" from the gallery.

The combination of "eager to kill", "afraid of trespassers" and "the gun was defective" was particularly galling. Any one of these things might at least be an up or down vote on whether he's lying or insane. But the way he turned it all into a smirking game of contradictory excuses invites exponential contempt and it would be a real shame were he ever not a guest of the state.

