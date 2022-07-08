Happy Days' Potsie is running for mayor of Ojai, CA. Fonzie gives him two thumbs up

Anson Williams (72) who played Potsie Weber on the hit 1970s television series Happy Days, announced his candidacy for mayor of the bucolic town of Ojai, about one hour north of Los Angeles.

Actor Henry Winkler, who played the character of Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli tweeted, "You have my vote."

From Deadline:

Williams announced his run during a June 28 Ojai City Council meeting, according to Ojai Valley News. Williams spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, saying the city needs "leadership that inspires a collaborative team." The candidate is 72-years-old and would be facing current Ojai Mayor Betsy Stix, who is running for reelection. Williams can formally begin his campaign by filing paperwork as of July 18. There is no indication of his political party affiliation.