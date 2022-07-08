Jeep driver Robert Aaron Glenn criminally charged for swerving into the path of a cyclist in a road rage incident

Even though a cyclist video recorded 50-year-old Robert Aaron Glenn swerving into his path in Deer Park, Texas, it still took police 75 days to file charges against Glenn. Initially, Deer Park police said they would not charge Glenn, calling it a "he said, she said" incident.

Eventually, prosecutors charged Glenn with a Class B misdemeanor for reckless driving. It looks like attempted homicide to me.

According to Jalopnik, Glenn told police he was "mad the cyclist was on the roadway."

From The Houston Chronicle:

The driver sped away immediately after the incident, which is when the cyclist, who requested to have his identity withheld out of fear for his safety, called police. According to the cyclist's account, he was pedaling south after turning on Georgia Avenue when the driver pulled up and cut him off without provocation. "I see this vehicle pull up to my side, and I hear 'hey faggot' super aggressive," the cyclist alleged Friday. "I don't know if you can hear it in the video very well, but you could just feel the hatred coming off of this person … I thought he was getting out. I stopped and reached into my pocket. I carry Mace on me just in case something like this happens. He took off yelling, like 'fuck you,' stuff like that. Then he goes, 'I hope you die.'"

The cyclist flipped off the driver. Moments later the Jeep returned, swerved into oncoming traffic, and drove perilously close to the cyclist.

"With the speed he was going, I thought this guy was going to straight-up hit me," said the cyclist. "For a split second I thought I was going to be ran over."

When the Jeep returned to the right side of the road, it almost hit another car, causing the driver to honk their horn.