Listen to an hour-long remix of The Beatles' "Tomorrow Never Knows"

The Beatles' psychedelic masterpiece "Tomorrow Never Knows" is perhaps my favorite of the fab four's tunes. In 2016, on the 50th anniversary of the album from whence it came, Revolver, producer Andrew Liles (sometimes of experimental groups Nurse With Wound and Current 93) released this extraordinary 50-minute remix of "Tomorrow Never Knows." At the time, Liles wrote:

'Revolver' is arguably the first mainstream pop album to explore esoteric themes, 'exotic' instrumentation and use the studio as a tool to create otherworldly unimagined sounds. It's an album that rewrote the rules and laid the foundations for audioscopic cosmonauts like myself to venture deeper into uncharted universes of sound. We have the fab five (how can we forget George Martin) to thank for opening new possibilities and new dimensions. Without their innovation the world of sound would be a lot less colourful. Surrender to the void, turn off your mind, relax and float down stream with my impossibly elongated, psychedelic, smokeathonic adaptation of Tomorrow Never Knows.

And as a bonus, here's Liles's "40 Minutes of Heaven and Hell," celebrating the 40th anniversary in 1980 of the Black Sabbath song/LP.