We've all had those days where we cannot stand looking at ourselves in the mirror. This bear takes it to the extreme, and eventually can't even stand looking at the mirror itself. Tear it all down, bear! I feel you!
Bear doesn't like the bear it sees in the mirror
Doorbell camera video of bears brawling inside a California carport
The first rule of Bear Fight Club is that you don't make the ring inside a carport with a security camera. Lisa Quick of South Lake Tahoe, California heard "strange growling" coming from her carport. She thought it was perhaps a bear intimidating a raccoon or coyote. Her doorbell camera revealed the real action. From… READ THE REST
Watch: Athletic bear scales a wall and entertains a New Hampshire family
This mama bear put on a show for a family in New Hampshire as she scaled a fence and investigated the side of their deck. Things got comical when she began to sidestep, very human-like, along the deck's railing, poking around and then helping herself to some water in a birdbath. But the show ended… READ THE REST
Watch these potbelly pigs kick a black bear's ass
In fair New Milford, Connecticut we lay our scene: two pleasantly plump pot belly pigs named Mary and Hammy minding their own business, when a big ol' black bear leaps into their pen and decides to start some shit. If you 30-50 feral hogs were tough, well, just you wait. "I am very proud of… READ THE REST
