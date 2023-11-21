A bear broke into a home not to sleep in a bed, break a chair, or eat any porridge.

Instead, it went straight to work on a remodeling project, bending and reshaping the screen door into something fresh and exciting. Or so the bear thought.

Unfortunately, the homeowner was none too pleased with the unsolicited work and cut the visit short, shooing the bear back outside. He also dragged the newfangled door out of the house so that he could spend $360 to replace it. (See video below, posted by Ring.)