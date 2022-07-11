Enhance your swing with $40 Deal Days savings on this golf simulator

Here's the thing about golf — or any sport, really. Whether you're green on the green or a bonafide pro, finding the time to develop your skills can be tricky. It's not like it's always easy to head to the course! Plus, while practice makes perfect, sometimes you need a little more to get to the next level. So, how do you find that?

Well, the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator is here to help. This interactive golf simulator lets you have fun while playing golf at home and even teaches you how to be a better player. During our Deal Days event, you can purchase this interactive kit for $189 or $40 off

Here's how it works: With the EG CONNECT software, this simulator analyzes your swing to determine precisely what you're doing and what you could be doing a little better to get the perfect stroke. You'll get the data from each swing — including club face angle, angle of attack, swing tempo, and club path — so you can better understand what you're doing.

You also get to test yourself with a variety of skill-building challenges and exercises, and there are 97 golf courses for you to experiment on. So whether you're a golf expert or a golf novice, you're sure to have fun and learn a lot with this simulator.

"Great item for any level golfer. Fun and easy to use," one reviewer praised, while another described it as "the best purchase ever" for their son, gushing, "It's like playing on a real course!"

Plus, while admissions to golf greens can get pricey, this simulator offers you hours of playing time for a great price. While TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator retails for $229.99, it's currently just $189 as part of our Deal Days sale, which runs until July 14. That's a 17% price drop — no coupons necessary.

Prices subject to change.