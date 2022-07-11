Graham ordered to testify

A Fulton County, Georgia judge has ordered US Senator Linsday Graham of South Carolina to testify in front of a special grand jury called to investigate apparent attempts to influence the outcome of Georgia's presidential election. Graham made some phone calls he doesn't want to discuss.

WSB-TV:

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled Monday that Graham will be required to testify on Aug. 2 after Graham said he would fight a subpoena to testify, citing executive privilege.

Graham is being asked to testify, in part because of two phone calls he made in November 2020 to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. In those calls, Graham asked Raffensperger to reexamine "certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump."