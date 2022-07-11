Herschel Walker impresses crowd with incomprehensible word salad about air pollution

Professor Herschel Walker, who has a doctorate in atmospheric science from Trump University, recently shared his expertise on air pollution with a crowd of hooting MAGA devotees: "Since we don't control the air our good air decided to float over to China's bad air so when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. So it moves over to our good air space. Then now we got we to clean that back up."

If you can't understand what he's saying, don't feel bad. We can't all be very stable geniuses like Walker!