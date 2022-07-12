Trump chump Peter Navarro: "Pence is guilty of treason"

Carla Sinclair

Former VP Mike Pence dared to defy the mad king when he didn't go along with the treasonous act of overturning the 2020 election — as Donald Trump had demanded. And for that, he is "guilty of treason," according to former White House advisor Peter Navarro.

"The reason why I think Pence is guilty of treason to at least President Trump and perhaps in this country is that he acted on the basis of a flawed legal opinion concocted by his own general counsel that he did not share with either the president," said Navarro (video below), who was indicted last month by a federal grand jury for ignoring a subpoena from the Jan. 6 House Select committee.

Pence better hope the GQP mob with pitchforks doesn't take over Congress in November.