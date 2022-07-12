Trump chump Peter Navarro: "Pence is guilty of treason"

Former VP Mike Pence dared to defy the mad king when he didn't go along with the treasonous act of overturning the 2020 election — as Donald Trump had demanded. And for that, he is "guilty of treason," according to former White House advisor Peter Navarro.

"The reason why I think Pence is guilty of treason to at least President Trump and perhaps in this country is that he acted on the basis of a flawed legal opinion concocted by his own general counsel that he did not share with either the president," said Navarro (video below), who was indicted last month by a federal grand jury for ignoring a subpoena from the Jan. 6 House Select committee.

Pence better hope the GQP mob with pitchforks doesn't take over Congress in November.